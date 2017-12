The all-new 2018 Jeep Compass will land in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year and, while we don't have exact pricing and specification details as yet, we did manage to find out some crucial local information during this week's international first drive in the United States. There should be at least one more model grade than is currently available in the Compass range that is to be replaced with the 2017 range comprising: Latitude FWD, Latitude 4WD, Limited 4WD and Trailhawk 4WD. …