The 2018 Kia Stinger has been spied undisguised in Sydney this week, giving us a closer look at the upcoming Korean liftback. Compared to the vehicles shown at the Detroit motor show and more recently at the Australian Open tennis tournament, which were all top-spec GT models, this red Stinger appears to be a lower-spec variant - likely the four-cylinder entry-level model - and is also right-hand drive. …