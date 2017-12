Local details for the updated 2018 Audi RS3 Sportback have been revealed, with the new hyper hatch to kick off from $80,900 before on-road costs. Slotting under the related RS3 sedan in terms of price ($84,900), the RS3 Sportback features the same 294kW/480Nm 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo and quattro all-wheel drive system. Also shared with the sedan is the seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission, which makes for a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds - matching its three-box counterpart. …