BMW has issued a recall for its i3 REx (range extender hybrid) built between 2014 and 2016 over concerns the fuel tank ventilation line could be faulty and leak fuel vapour. The Bavarian company reports the fuel tank ventilation line may not be correctly located, and could wear through if it rubs against the body of the vehicle. If the condition occurs, fuel vapour may be released into the atmosphere. Affected i3 REx models were sold from 1 July 2014 through 30 November 2016. …