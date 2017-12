Lamborghini has outlined plans for its powertrain line-up, confirming its first plug-in hybrid will arrive in 2020, while the brand seeks to maintain its naturally aspirated V12 engine for as long as possible. The CEO of Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali, confirmed to CarAdvice at the Geneva motor show this week that the first plug-in hybrid from Lamborghini will be the second powertrain of the upcoming 2018 Urus SUV, set to be released in 2020. …