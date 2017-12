Update - Local pricing has been also been confirmed for the Vanquish S Volante. See article for details Australian pricing for the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S has been announced this week, with first deliveries of the company's flagship sports car to arrive next month. Starting at $489,950 excluding on-road costs, the Vanquish S kicks off around $4000 more than the model it replaces, while being nearly $13,000 cheaper than the outgoing Vanquish Carbon Edition. …