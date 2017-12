Current Audi Australia managing director Andrew Doyle will head to the United Kingdom in April, where he will take over as director of Audi UK. Paul Sansom has been announced as Doyle's successor at Audi Australia, coming to the role after working as managing director of Audi South Africa since 2014. The news comes after an announcement in October last year that Doyle's replacement here would be Cian O'Brien, who had been acting director of Audi UK at the time. …