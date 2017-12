At its annual shareholder meeting, Mercedes-Benz announced that it will speed up the introduction of fully electric vehicles into its model range. The luxury car maker now plans to launch 10 EVs by 2022, whereas it had previously committed to releasing the same number of electric vehicles by 2025. To get these vehicles out the door, Daimler, parent company of Mercedes-Benz and Smart, has budgeted 10 billion euros ($14 billion). …