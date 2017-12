It seems the dual-cab ute Hyundai Australia so very dearly wants is still a way off, with the Korean brand's design head saying such as model is not in the pipeline just yet. Speaking exclusively to CarAdvice at this week’s 2017 Seoul motor show, Hyundai and Kia chief design officer Peter Schreyer said, while he and his team are working on a number of vehicles, a ute is still not currently one of them. …