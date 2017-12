Subaru has issued a recall for 33,228 vehicles across a range of model lines, as part of the ongoing Takata airbag saga. Affected vehicles include 11,234 units of the 2008-2011 Impreza and WRX, 12,313 of the 2009-2012 Forester, 1817 of the 2004-2009 Liberty and Outback, and 673 2009-2010 Tribeca vehicles. Another 432 of the 2010 Liberty Exiga, along with 6759 of the 2009-2014 Liberty and Outback have been recalled, which were previously not involved in the Takata issue. …