New South Korean luxury brand, Genesis, says its current aim is to establish itself as a true competitor to the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, with volume and sales expectations not a priority for the foreseeable future. Speaking to CarAdvice at the New York motor show this week, Manfred Fitzgerald, the former head of brand and design at Lamborghini and now the boss of Hyundai's offshoot Genesis brand, says that building brand credibility is the first focus for the Hyundai-owned brand. …