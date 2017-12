While Mazda leads the game in Australia on many fronts, it falls short in the field of basic smartphone technology and connectivity. Speaking to media at the 2017 Los Angeles motor show, president and CEO of Mazda North America Operations, Masahiro Moro said technology like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is on the way. "Some technology is almost necessary and not just a benefit. This is the 'hygiene' factor in a few years. We are working on that and it will come in 2018," Moro said. …