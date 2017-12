Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for two examples of its previous-generation 2013 C-Class over concerns a improperly tightened bolt in the steering assembly could cause the coupling to detach from the shaft. According to the German manufacturer, the two vehicles affected may have loose bolts securing the steering coupling as a result of a manufacturing fault. If the coupling detaches from the shaft, it could cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of an accident. …