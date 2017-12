UPDATE: Mercedes-Benz has now confirmed the new A-Class will not be revealed until early 2018, ruling out a Frankfurt motor show premiere. The Mercedes-AMG 'A40' hatchback has been spied undergoing hot weather testing in southern Europe. Compared to the A-Class hatch spied in February in the Arctic, this latest vehicle has a different front bumper treatment. Its headlights are a similar shape to the ones used on the recent Concept A Sedan. …