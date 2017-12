The next-generation BMW 1 Series hatchback has been photographed testing in Europe. With the BMW X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer already on sale, the new 1 Series hatch won't be the first BMW utilising a front-wheel drive platform, but it will be the first model from the company's global core sedan, hatch and coupe range. Under the skin, the next-generation 1 Series sits on the UKL front- and all-wheel drive platform that underpins the Mini range, as well as the China-only 1 Series sedan. …