As revealed by CarAdvice last year, Ford's new Edge SUV will come to Australia in 2018 with a starting price of $49,990 with seven seats and a diesel engine. At that stage, however, its final local name was yet to be confirmed. We can now exclusively reveal that model will be known as the Ford Endura, with the Edge badge already owned locally by Toyota. Indeed, the Japanese giant recently renewed its trademark to ensure it could not be lost to Ford. …