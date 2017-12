The US boss of Swedish manufacturer Volvo has somewhat confirmed that a sub-compact 20-Series model family is on the cards. In a recent interview with America's Car and Driver, Lex Kerssemakers, president of Volvo USA, let slip that a 20-Series model (or family of models) could slot below the upcoming next-generation 40-Series family. "It’s pretty straightforward: The 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest. And when there is a 20, it will be a smaller one," he said. …