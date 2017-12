The all-new 2018 Renault Megane RS will make its first public appearance at this year's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on May 26 ahead of its official reveal at the Frankfurt motor show in September, the company has confirmed. Oddly, Renault hasn't said whether the Monaco debut will fully reveal the new hot hatch, though it has confirmed the Megane RS will sport a yellow and black livery - Renault Sport's signature colours - marking the company's 40th anniversary of Formula One involvement. …