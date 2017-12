The next-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom will be revealed before the end of the year, the company has confirmed, with some initial details also released this week. Speaking at the launch of the marque's new showroom in Richmond, Victoria, Ian Grant - Rolls-Royce's global client sales manager for the Asia Pacific region - said the new Phantom will be much lighter, feature improved manoeuvrability and an evolution of the current car's design. …