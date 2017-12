Local details for the upgraded 2018 Subaru BRZ range have been announced this week, headlined by a new range-topping 'tS' variant and the introduction of a new infotainment system. Now starting at $33,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level BRZ manual, the entire range now comes with the company's third-generation infotainment system, complete with in-built satellite navigation, backed by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. …