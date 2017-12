The sale of Opel and Vauxhall to the PSA Group, owner of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, has reportedly hit a snag. Sources have informed the Allgemeine Zeitung the company's works council has paused the transition timeline. Employee information sessions, which were due to be held this week, have been postponed indefinitely. Also delayed is the transfer of the bulk of GM's European operations to a new holding company named Opel Automobile GmbH. …