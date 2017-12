The Lotus Elise Cup 250 has been revealed this week, adding yet another special model to the British sports car company's line-up. Sitting above the Elise Sport 220, the Cup 250 is pitched as the "fastest, most focused" four-cylinder Lotus sports car ever, and is very much a race car for the road. Powering the Elise Cup 250 is the same 1.8-litre supercharged four-cylinder petrol engine, though power is bumped up to 181kW (up from 162kW), while torque remains unchanged at 250Nm. …