Lexus Australia has today announced pricing and specification of its LC500 and LC500h flagship sports cars, with both models coming in at $190,000 plus associated on-road costs. The Lexus LC500 is powered by a naturally-aspirated V8 engine that delivers 351kW of power and 540Nm of torque, which sees a 10Nm increase over the RC F and GS F models utilising the same engine. …