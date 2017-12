Volvo has issued a recall for 58 examples of its 2017 model-year XC90 SUVs over concerns a component for one of the third-row seat belt pre-tensioners could detach in a collision. The Swedish company reports the right-hand side seatbelt pre-tensioner for the third row of seating may have been produced incorrectly. Volvo says the seatbelt itself will operate as normal for general use, though a small part of the assembly could detach in a crash. …